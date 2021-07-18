Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600,173 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $41,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,209,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,305,000 after buying an additional 756,345 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,908,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 388.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 372,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $108,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,166,140 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.83 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

