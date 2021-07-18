Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $45.49 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,322 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $45,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of WIRE stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.
Encore Wire Company Profile
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
