Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $45.49 Million Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,322 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $45,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,349,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.