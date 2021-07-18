Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $40.09 Million Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814,922 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.34% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $40,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITOS opened at $24.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,926 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $195,692.94. Insiders sold a total of 57,357 shares of company stock worth $1,517,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

