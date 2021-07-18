Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,411,424 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $52,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $208,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

NYSE SHC opened at $22.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 59.53. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

