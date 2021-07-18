Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,450 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Radian Group worth $65,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,590,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,472,000 after purchasing an additional 123,775 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RDN opened at $21.97 on Friday. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

