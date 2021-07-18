HRT Financial LP Invests $1.33 Million in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 131,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMIIU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $20,866,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $7,575,000. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $6,060,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $5,060,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the 1st quarter worth about $4,998,000.

GMIIU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.16. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

