Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,436,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,917 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.24% of FOX worth $50,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

