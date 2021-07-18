Insider Selling: Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Sells 2,222 Shares of Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 2,222 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $327,856.10.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $133.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.86. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $166.67.

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 6.42%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 28.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday. Mizuho cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

