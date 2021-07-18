Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells $244,198.98 in Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lazydays alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

LAZY opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.83. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAZY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.