Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Swiss Life stock opened at $24.06 on Friday. Swiss Life has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $26.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.16.

Get Swiss Life alerts:

SZLMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Life in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.