Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Sells $253,036.84 in Stock

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

COWN opened at $38.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $44.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cowen by 59.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

