Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Major Shareholder Michael R. Morrisett Sells 300,000 Shares

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Empire Petroleum stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95. Empire Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

About Empire Petroleum

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.