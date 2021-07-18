Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Major Shareholder Michael R. Morrisett Sells 300,000 Shares

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) major shareholder Michael R. Morrisett sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $225,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Empire Petroleum stock opened at $1.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95. Empire Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $4.16.
About Empire Petroleum
