First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Announces Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

