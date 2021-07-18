Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVNLY. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.66 on Friday. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.70.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

