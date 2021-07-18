Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.710-$8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $48.76 billion-$49.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.17 billion.Accenture also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

ACN stock opened at $311.91 on Friday. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $317.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.13.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,300 shares of company stock worth $2,997,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

