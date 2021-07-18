Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Acquires $234,565.20 in Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks acquired 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234,565.20.

OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

