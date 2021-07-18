Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Acquires $234,565.20 in Stock

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Director Carney Hawks acquired 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234,565.20.
OTCMKTS FGPR opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.99. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.18.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
