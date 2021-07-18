Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sumitomo has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.41.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and related components and parts.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.