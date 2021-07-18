Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Costamare has a payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Costamare to earn $2.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $10.54 on Friday. Costamare has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.25.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Costamare will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMRE. boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Costamare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

