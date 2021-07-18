Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 1st

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th.

Zoetis has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS stock opened at $199.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.81. Zoetis has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $202.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $1,014,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.