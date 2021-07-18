Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 30th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 6.7% over the last three years.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

NYSE MHI opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.79. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.