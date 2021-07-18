Kleros (PNK) Price Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0961 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $58.80 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00231097 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 611,780,020 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

