Nordea Investment Management AB Has $584,000 Holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,107 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVET opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -301.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Covetrus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $81,312.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 28,714 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $751,158.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,126 shares of company stock worth $1,426,506. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

