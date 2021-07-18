Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.40% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $66,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

SUB opened at $107.88 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.47 and a 52-week high of $108.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.79.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

