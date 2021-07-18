Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 36.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386,719 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $69,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -472.89 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.86 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

PENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

