Unum Group (UNM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on August 20th

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Unum Group has raised its dividend payment by 32.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE UNM opened at $27.04 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.45.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

