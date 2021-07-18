Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$38.50

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.94.

Teck Resources stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 201.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

