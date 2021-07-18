The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in The Williams Companies by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The Williams Companies’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

