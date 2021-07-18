Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of BHC stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $67,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

