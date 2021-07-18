Sean P. Downes Sells 20,000 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $280,600.00.

NYSE BKR opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.14. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $12.13 and a 52-week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.7% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 87.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 194.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 36,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 23,973 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

