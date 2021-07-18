Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) Short Interest Update

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,965,400 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 15th total of 3,801,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,827.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of TCYMF opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

