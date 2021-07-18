Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 1,200 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
