Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk Sells 1,200 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.39, for a total value of $265,668.00.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $103.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 32.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

