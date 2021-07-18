Westoz Investment Company Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WIC)

Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX:WIC) announced a final dividend on Friday, July 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

About Westoz Investment

Westoz Investment Company Limited is an equity fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in companies that are outside the Top 100 stocks on ASX.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Westoz Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westoz Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.