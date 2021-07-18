-$0.11 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.07). MediWound also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 41.37% and a negative return on equity of 125.38%.

MDWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of MDWD opened at $4.63 on Thursday. MediWound has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $6.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediWound by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.