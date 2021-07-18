Brokerages Expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Avenue Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ATXI opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

