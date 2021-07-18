Elizabeth J. Boland Sells 3,000 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BFAM opened at $151.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,519.25 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.86 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 314,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,004,000 after purchasing an additional 67,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

