Steve Tutewohl Sells 19,295 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60.
Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $31.47.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
