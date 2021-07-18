Steve Tutewohl Sells 19,295 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) COO Steve Tutewohl sold 19,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $414,456.60.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $23.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JELD-WEN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in JELD-WEN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on JELD shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

