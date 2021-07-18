Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.47. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRSR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

In related news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,648,411 shares of company stock worth $293,704,790 in the last three months. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 10.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.14. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.