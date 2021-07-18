General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $90.00 at Bank of America

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective increased by analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.28% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.64.

GM opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.76. General Motors has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,088 shares of company stock worth $13,799,774 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

