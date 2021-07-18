Michael T. Broderick Buys 10,000 Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 10,000 shares of Monro stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.24 per share, for a total transaction of $622,400.00.

Shares of MNRO opened at $61.47 on Friday. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Monro by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,762,000 after acquiring an additional 32,522 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Monro by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 573,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Monro by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Monro by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monro by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

