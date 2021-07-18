NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NBSE opened at $3.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.90. NeuBase Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dietrich A. Stephan acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 134.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 133.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 55,080 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $739,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,690,000. Institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

