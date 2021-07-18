Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.94.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $95.41 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $2,109,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

