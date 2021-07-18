PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.20.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $71.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $51.35 and a 1 year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PJT. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $3,582,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in PJT Partners by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PJT Partners by 250.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in PJT Partners by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.