Bithao (BHAO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.65 Million

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Bithao has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC on exchanges. Bithao has a market capitalization of $12.66 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.81 or 0.00828382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Bithao

BHAO is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

