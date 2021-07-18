Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Short Interest Update

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 746,800 shares, a growth of 34.1% from the June 15th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORXF opened at $10.84 on Friday. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

