Short Interest in True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Drops By 39.2%

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 177,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 134.9 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TUERF shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.