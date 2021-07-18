Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 232.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 772,987 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Realty Income worth $70,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,607,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,533,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,853,000 after purchasing an additional 944,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE O opened at $69.56 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $71.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

