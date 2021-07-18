Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,383,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,870,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on IRWD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $273,187.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 570,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly bought 3,720 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $59,817.60. Insiders have sold a total of 58,451 shares of company stock valued at $645,746 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.