iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,393,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,203 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $77,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $487,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.67 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38.

