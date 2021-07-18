Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CMO Sells $188,656.00 in Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) CMO Anna Griffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $188,656.00.

Conn’s stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $695.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.56 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.89) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CONN. TheStreet raised Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 25,263 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Conn’s by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

