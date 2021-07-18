Brokerages Expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) to Announce -$2.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) will report earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioVie’s earnings. BioVie reported earnings of ($3.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($7.18) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.15) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BioVie.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIVI. B. Riley raised their price target on BioVie from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.26 million and a P/E ratio of -2.12. BioVie has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.38.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

